Kyrgyzstan starts using new biological product against locusts

The Ministry of Agriculture said that from 11 to 13 June 2025, within the framework of the UN FAO program and with the support of the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine of the Kyrgyz Republic, a national demonstration of the use of this biopesticide against locust pests was held.

The practical part of the demonstration took place in Suusamyr rural municipality of Zhayil district of Chui region, where the biopesticide Novacrid was used against Italian locust. The event was attended by FAO representatives, an international expert from Uzbekistan, and specialists from the Department of Chemicalization and Plant Protection.

“An interim check of the results on June 24–25, 2025, confirmed the high efficiency of Novacrid,” the ministry noted.

The participants also discussed the prospects for the widespread introduction of biological methods of plant protection and reducing dependence on chemical pesticides.

The ministry emphasized that locusts cause significant damage to pastures and crops in Kyrgyzstan. Two of the most dangerous gregarious species are widespread in the republic: Italian locust (Calliptamus italicus italicus L.) and Moroccan locust (Dociostaurus maroccanus Thunb.). During years of mass reproduction, large-scale chemical treatments are used against pests.

The bioinsecticide Novakrid, based on the entomopathogenic fungus Metarhizium acridum, was tested as an environmentally friendly alternative to chemicals. The drug is effective at all stages of locust development - adults, larvae and eggs. It remains active for up to 6 weeks and is safe for the environment, humans, livestock and non-target fauna, the report said.

