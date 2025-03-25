Kyrgyzstan starts issuing its national currency

Chairman of the National Bank Melis Turgunbaev noted that at the first stage, small denomination banknotes will be printed, which allows for the prompt replacement of worn-out banknotes subject to withdrawal from circulation.

He emphasized that the new Kyrgyz soms issued on the basis of Uchkun comply with the most advanced world standards of protection against counterfeiting, ensuring a high level of reliability of the national currency. At the same time, Melis Turgunbaev recalled that previously Kyrgyz soms were produced in European countries.

Then, the president was presented with the first sample of the national currency, which was printed in Kyrgyzstan.

