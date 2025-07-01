Kyrgyzstan starts geological exploration of new gold reserves at Makmal

Kyrgyzaltyn reported that geological exploration and drilling work is underway at the Diorite site located in the Makmal deposit area, a total of 19 wells will be drilled.

The depth of the wells will be from 140 to 400 meters, these geological exploration works will extend the life of Makmal Gold Company LLC by almost 10 years, and additional jobs will be created at the enterprise.

Large-scale work is also being carried out to develop Makmal Gold Company and to further contribute to the country's economy.

Drilling operations are being carried out by the state enterprise Kyrgyzgeology under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Makmal deposit is being explored for the first time in many years. The first exploration work was carried out in 1969-1990 by the Geological Department of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the estimated gold reserves in the Diorite zone located in the area of ​​the Makmal deposit were indicated at 4 tons.

The Diorite site is located in the southwestern part of the Makmal deposit in the Toguz-Toro district of the Jalal-Abad region.

Exploration work on the project is planned to be carried out in two stages.

During the first stage of the project, drilling of wells with a volume of 3,275 meters is planned on the eastern flank of the Diorite site.

At the second stage of the work, after receiving the results on the eastern flank, it is planned to make an underground shaft (adit) 1 km long, located at an altitude of about 2150 meters above sea level, for a reliable assessment of the reserves and their further development.

The second stage also involves geological exploration and study of the central and western parts of the Diorite site. The project provides for drilling wells in the volume of 5440 meters.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan is set to sell 300 kg of gold to Malaysia for $36 million.