Kyrgyzstan to sell 300 kg of gold to Malaysia for $36 million

Kyrgyzaltyn entered into an agreement with the Malaysian company Public Gold Group on the purchase and sale in 2025 of 300 kg of Kyrgyz gold in the form of 1 kg gold bars for a total of about 36 million US dollars.

At the moment, 50 kg of gold bars out of 300 kg have already been sold for 5.6 million US dollars.

As part of the Memorandum of Cooperation, Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC plans to study the experience of marketing solutions for the sale of gold bars by the above-mentioned Malaysian company, including the use of vending machines for contactless sale of gold.

The signing of these documents with the Malaysian side is a significant event for the development of trade between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia, and also contributes to strengthening the position of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC in the international market in the direction of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

