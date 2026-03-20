Kyrgyzstan starts exporting corn to China

The first badge of 25 tons was sent on March 16, 2026 by Ziyabidin Ata farm.

The ministry noted that the delivery of corns became possible within the implementation of the Protocol on Phytosanitary Requirements for Corn Exported from the Kyrgyz Republic to the People's Republic of China, signed on September 15, 2022, between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China.

To date, two domestic companies have received permission to export corn to China.

This achievement demonstrates the agency's consistent efforts to strengthen the country's export potential and ensure compliance with international phytosanitary standards.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan had recorded 1.1 billion US dollars in foreign trade turnover in January 2026, up 2% compared to the same month last year.