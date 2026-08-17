Kyrgyzstan, South Korea in talks over cultural cooperation

According to the ministry, First Deputy Minister Soyuzbek Nadyrbekov and Director General of the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture Son Hyun-jeong attended the meeting.

The parties discussed the current state and future directions of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Korea in the arts and culture sector. They also summarized the results of previously implemented joint projects and discussed current and upcoming events.

The meeting was also attended by Aisuluu Ashyralieva, a native of Kyrgyzstan who currently serves as a member of the Seoul Metropolitan Council and Vice Chair of its Committee on Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The meeting focused on supporting new creative initiatives, developing contemporary theater, expanding exchanges between creative groups, sharing experiences, and implementing joint cultural projects.

Photo source: Kabar

The parties held talks on the special theater program "Theater Striving Forward," which will be held at Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic on August 19. This program is one of the significant projects of cooperation with the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture as part of international cultural exchange.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan unveiled a 10,000-seat arena ahead of the World Nomad Games.