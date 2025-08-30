Kyrgyzstan, South Korea consider joint projects in construction and energy

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Korean companies specializing in the production of building materials for residential and industrial facilities, as well as power plants, have expressed interest in entering the Kyrgyz market. The delegation representatives noted the active construction boom in the country, which opens up broad prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

From the Kyrgyz side, the delegation was received by Vice Presidents of the CCI of the Kyrgyz Republic Tolkunai Taalaibekova and Mamasadyk Bakirov, Chairman of the Energy Committee Kundus Kyrbasheva, as well as a representative of the Construction Committee of the Chamber.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of expanding Kyrgyz-Korean business ties, exchanging experience and implementing joint projects in the construction and energy sectors.

