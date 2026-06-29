Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to grant embassy properties on 49-year lease-free terms

The agreement, signed in Bishkek on August 22, 2025, grants both countries the right to use the designated embassy properties free of charge for an initial 49-year term, with the possibility of extension.

The agreement allocates a 0.75-hectare land plot for Kazakhstan's embassy in Bishkek, along with a 531.66-square-meter residence for the ambassador set on a 0.17-hectare plot.

In return, Kyrgyzstan's embassy in Astana will be allocated a 0.74-hectare land plot, along with a 1,267.8-square-meter residence for the ambassador set on an adjoining 0.125-hectare plot.

The law provides the legal framework for the transfer and registration of the designated properties.

The agreement also exempts the designated properties from all taxes and fees in both countries. Each party, however, will be responsible for covering its own construction, maintenance, repair, and utility costs in accordance with the host country's applicable tariffs.

Earlier, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov took part in a high-level meeting marking the launch of the Connectivity Agenda Platform, designed to strengthen cooperation among Central Asia, the South Caucasus, the Black Sea region, and the European Union.