Kyrgyzstan sees decline in measles cases

According to her, over 6,000 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan to date. Despite the significant decline in cases compared to last year, experts emphasize the seasonal nature of the infection.

The Ministry of Health explained that the peak of the disease occurs in the autumn-winter period, and with the onset of spring and summer, a natural decrease in the number of cases is observed.

An important role in reducing the incidence was played by the immunization campaigns conducted in the country, during which more than 1 million children were vaccinated and protected.

"However, among those who fell ill, people who refused preventive vaccinations still predominate," added Gulbara Ishenapysova.

Also, cases of the disease among children under one year of age, who cannot yet be vaccinated due to their age, are of particular concern.

