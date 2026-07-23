Kyrgyzstan sees 25% increase in average monthly wages

According to the Ministry of Economy, in January-May 2026, compared with the same period of the previous year, an increase in average monthly nominal accrued wages was observed at enterprises and organizations across all economic sectors.

The largest increases were recorded in the arts, entertainment, and recreation sectors (42.9%), healthcare and social services (38.2%), education (34.6%), agriculture, forestry, and fisheries (34.4%), professional, scientific, and technical activities (32.2%), water supply, waste treatment, recycling, and the production of secondary raw materials (28.3%), real estate transactions (24.9%), financial intermediation and insurance (23.7%), construction (22.5%), and transportation and cargo storage (20.0%).

Earlier,Qazinform News Agency reported that the average monthly nominal wage for employees in Kazakhstan reached 410,000 tenge in 2025.