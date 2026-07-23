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    Kyrgyzstan sees 25% increase in average monthly wages

    06:12, 23 July 2026

    From January to May 2026, the average monthly nominal wage per employee in Kyrgyzstan, excluding small businesses, reached 51,888 soms, a 25.0% increase over the same period in 2025. Real wages, adjusted for the consumer price index, increased by 13.1%, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    Kyrgyzstan sees 25% increase in average monthly wages
    Photo credit: Kabar

    According to the Ministry of Economy, in January-May 2026, compared with the same period of the previous year, an increase in average monthly nominal accrued wages was observed at enterprises and organizations across all economic sectors.

    The largest increases were recorded in the arts, entertainment, and recreation sectors (42.9%), healthcare and social services (38.2%), education (34.6%), agriculture, forestry, and fisheries (34.4%), professional, scientific, and technical activities (32.2%), water supply, waste treatment, recycling, and the production of secondary raw materials (28.3%), real estate transactions (24.9%), financial intermediation and insurance (23.7%), construction (22.5%), and transportation and cargo storage (20.0%).

    Earlier,Qazinform News Agency reported that the average monthly nominal wage for employees in Kazakhstan reached 410,000 tenge in 2025.

    Kyrgyzstan Society Statistics Central Asia
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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