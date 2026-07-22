Kazakhstan reveals highest-paid professions in 2025

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s average workforce stood at 5.68 million employees in 2025, while the actual number of employees totaled 5.35 million. The country’s total wage fund amounted to 26.4 trillion tenge in 2025.

The nominal wage index rose to 106.9% compared with the previous year. However, after adjusting for inflation, the real wage index stood at 96%.

The highest average monthly salaries were recorded in the mining and quarrying sector, with employees earning an average of 890,505 tenge. This was followed by financial and insurance activities at 854,440 tenge and the information and communication sector at 674,113 tenge.

Average wages also exceeded the national average across industries overall (555,277 tenge), professional, scientific, and technical activities (532,306 tenge), and transportation and storage (524,638 tenge).

The lowest average monthly salaries among major activities were reported in accommodation and food service (242,902 tenge), agriculture, forestry, and fisheries (279,379 tenge), and water supply and waste management (290,631 tenge).

Among the regions, the Ulytau region recorded the highest average monthly salary at 579,313 tenge, followed by the Mangystau region at 560,799 tenge and the Atyrau region at 537,970 tenge.

The average monthly salary stood at 512,993 tenge in Astana and 493,365 tenge in Almaty.

The lowest regional average salaries were recorded in the North Kazakhstan region (302,116 tenge), Shymkent (306,953 tenge), and the Turkistan region (311,068 tenge).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh government was considering raising the minimum monthly wage from 85,000 tenge to 150,000 tenge.