Kyrgyzstan sees 150% surge in foreign investment in Q1 2026

It is noted that the National Investment Agency continues systematic work aimed at ensuring investment growth, increasing the confidence of international and domestic investors, improving the investment climate, and creating a stable legal and regulatory framework in this area.

According to data provided by the National Statistics Committee, the total volume of investments in January-March amounted to 77 billion 319 million soms, an increase of 25.5 percent year-on-year. While domestic investments rose by 1.2 times, the inflow of foreign capital grew at a much higher rate, by 1.5 times.

Fixed assets are aimed at the construction of facilities in the mining industry, the processing industry, the transport and logistics sector, as well as the development of energy infrastructure.

The positive dynamics indicate that investors' interest in the real sector and infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan remains high.

As reported earlier, Kyrgyzstan's GDP was up 10.1% year-on-year in Q1 2026.