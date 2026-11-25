A corresponding draft law has been submitted to the Jogorku Kenesh for consideration.

Authorities regularly report cases of deliberate damage to border barriers and the cutting of barbed wire along Kyrgyzstan’s state border and frontier areas with neighboring countries. Such actions are often carried out to move livestock and transport goods across the border outside official crossing points.

Officials say that damage to border infrastructure undermines border security, creates routes for the illegal movement of goods, animals, and people, requires regular spending on repairs, and diverts border service resources.

Intentional damage, destruction, or disabling of border infrastructure for illegally crossing the border or moving goods, livestock, or other items would be punishable by up to two years of corrective labor, a fine of 50,000 to 100,000 soms (approximately 260,000-520,000 tenge), or imprisonment of up to two years.

If committed by a group of individuals or through prior conspiracy, the offense could result in a fine of 100,000 to 200,000 soms (approximately 520,000 to over 1 million tenge) or imprisonment for up to three years, with or without deportation from Kyrgyzstan.

If committed by an organized group or criminal organization and accompanied by violence or threats against a border guard, the proposed punishment is three to five years in prison, with or without deportation.

The provisions would not apply to foreign nationals or stateless persons arriving to exercise their right to seek asylum.

Negligent damage to border barriers or facilities, including cases resulting from inadequate control of livestock by owners or shepherds, would carry fines of 5,500 soms (more than 28,000 tenge) for individuals and 17,000 soms (about 89,000 tenge) for legal entities.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan suggested that parents who are raising children under the age of 14 on their own start work one hour later or leave one hour earlier without any reduction in pay.