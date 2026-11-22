According to the country's parliament press service, the proposal is included in amendments to the Labor Code that have been submitted for public discussion.

Under the draft law, employers would be required, upon written request, to grant one paid hour off work per day to parents, adoptive parents, and legal guardians who are solely responsible for raising children under 14. The benefit would apply regardless of the number of children or the employee’s work schedule.

Employees would be able to choose whether to use the hour at the beginning or the end of the workday. Alternative arrangements could be made through a written agreement with the employer.

The legislation stipulates that wages must be maintained in full. Reduced working hours would not serve as grounds for lowering bonuses or other incentive payments. Employers would also be prohibited from requiring employees to make up the missed hour, transfer it to other days, or replace it with financial compensation.

According to the bill, a parent is considered to be raising a child independently when they provide day-to-day care without the involvement of the other parent, or when the other parent's participation is limited to child support payments and occasional assistance.

At the same time, divorce or separate residence alone would not automatically qualify a parent for the benefit. Receiving child support, assistance from relatives, or entering a new marriage would not deprive an employee of the right to the benefit.

The right to reduced working hours would expire when the child reaches the age of 14, when the parent is no longer raising the child independently, or when a guardian’s or trustee’s legal authority comes to an end.

If adopted, the law would enter into force three months after its official publication.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan leads region in humane parental interaction.