Kyrgyzstan seeks to exit EU blacklist this year

Zhaparov said at a national meeting at the presidential residence in Bishkek that the country has modernized its airports, renovated runways, reconstructed terminals, as well as implemented modern navigation and flight safety standards.

These measures have significantly improved connectivity between regions, made travel more convenient for citizens, and created a solid foundation for expanding international air travel, the president said.

Zhaparov highlighted that systematic work helped make the country's aviation infrastructure compliant with modern requirements. He said reopening will create new opportunities for tourism, investment attraction, and bolstering the country's international standing.

Entering the unified aviation space will open the door to a passenger and cargo market worth millions of dollars, stimulating economic growth and improving citizens' well-being, he said.

Earlier, it was reported Kyrgyzstan commissions 119 enterprises in 2025.