Kyrgyzstan commissions 119 enterprises in 2025

According to Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, $715.6 million was invested in the industrial sector.

"The country's industrial sector has experienced truly revolutionary changes over the past five years, under the slogan of industrialization. This period was a time of production modernization, the opening of hundreds of new enterprises, technological upgrading, and sustainable supply to the domestic market. State policy aimed at industrial development became systemic. Major projects aimed at expanding export and domestic production were launched. Investment climate improved, and new enterprises were built. As part of "One Hundred Industrial Enterprises" project, 119 industrial facilities were commissioned in 2025. $715.6 million was invested in them, creating 8,451 new jobs," Kasymaliev at the national meeting at Yntymak Ordo.

The national meeting to summarize the results of 2025 is currently ongoing at Yntymak Ordo, with the participation of President Sadyr Zhaparov.

Also participating in the event are members of the cabinet of ministers, heads of government agencies, presidential plenipotentiary representatives in the regions, the mayors of Bishkek and Osh, and district akims.

