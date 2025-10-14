Kazakhstan leads region in humane parental interaction

Representatives from 32 European and Central Asian countries are participating in the event. Kazakhstan is represented by Nassymzhan Ospanova, Chairwoman of the Committee for Children's Rights Protection, who spoke at the session, "Safe and Supportive Environment in Schools and Families."

The results of the MICS-2024 (Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey) were presented during the conference, showing positive trends in family education.



The rate of physical punishment and psychological aggression in parenting in Kazakhstan has fallen significantly, from 53% to 38%, achieving one of the lowest rates among European and Central Asian countries.

In her speech, Nassymzhan Ospanova noted that in recent years, Kazakhstan has adopted several reforms to protect children from violence and bullying. The concept of "bullying" has been legally defined. Administrative penalties have been established. Moreover, starting with the academic year, the anti-bullying program "DosbolLIKE" has been implemented in all schools and colleges nationwide, demonstrating a steady decline in bullying incidents.

All educational institutions have introduced personal safety classes, psychological and pedagogical support services, psychological support centers, and the "111" call center with QR codes for anonymous calls from children. Additionally, Family Support Centers and mobile teams are operating in the regions to identify families in difficult life situations.

All government measures are integrated into the interactive SAFE platform, which combines programs, data, and legislation to protect children's rights and well-being.

