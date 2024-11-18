Kyrgyzstan seeks British investment for railway sector modernization

The call was made by Ulan Primov, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament, during a meeting with UK Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nicholas Bowler.

"Currently, there is significant attention given to the development of cross-border transport corridors and logistics infrastructure in the country. We invite British investors to focus on the road sector and the modernization of rail transport, which are crucial to strengthening economic integration in Central Asia," Primov stated.

He further emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is ready to create favorable conditions for attracting investment in hydropower and renewable energy projects as part of its green economy initiatives.

Ambassador Bowler, in turn, highlighted the progress in bilateral cooperation in education and the employment of Kyrgyz citizens in the UK. He also expressed hope for further proposals to implement long-term programs in other sectors.