Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia discuss bolstering interparliamentary ties

According to the parliament, the meeting focused on strengthening the relations between the two countries. The parties also exchanged views on developing interparliamentary cooperation.

Marlen Mamataliev congratulated Iyad bin Ghazi bin Suleiman Hakim on the start of his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan.

"I am confident that, as an experienced diplomat, you will contribute to taking interstate relations to a new level. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of our key partners in the Middle East. Therefore, we are interested in further actively developing our existing cooperation," he said.

In addition, the speaker noted that last week he received an official invitation from Dr. Abdullah Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Majlis Al-Shura of Saudi Arabia, to pay an official visit to the country, emphasizing that strengthening interparliamentary ties is also a key goal.

"We must continue close cooperation between our parliaments and implement joint projects. At the same time, it is necessary to hold bilateral meetings and actively work within parliamentary friendship groups. These steps will be an important incentive for strengthening relations between the two countries," Mamataliev noted.

In turn, Iyad bin Ghazi bin Suleiman Hakim emphasized that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia places special emphasis on cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and briefly outlined his diplomatic plans. He also outlined his country's development strategy, noting that Saudi Arabia has been implementing significant reforms over the past six to seven years.

The ambassador conveyed greetings from Dr. Abdullah Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Majlis Al-Shura of Saudi Arabia, and reiterated his invitation to Marlen Mamataliev to pay an official visit to the country.

The two sides also discussed economic and humanitarian cooperation and exchanged views on current international issues.

Earlier, Starlink launched satellite internet service in Kyrgyzstan.