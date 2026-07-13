Kyrgyzstan reveals scale of ongoing hydropower plant construction

This was announced in a report released by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, following President Sadyr Zhaparov's participation in the official capsule-laying ceremony for the construction of the Kazarman HPP cascade in Toguz-Toro district as part of his working visit to Jalal-Abad region.

"Over the past five years, around 50 small and medium-sized hydropower plants have been built in the country. Currently, the construction of approximately 50 HPPs is underway. In addition, projects for the construction of solar and wind power plants are being implemented," he said.

He noted that construction is currently underway on the small hydropower plants Sary-Tash and Kapchygai, as well as the Chatkal HPP cascade with a total installed capacity of 145 MW.

"After the completion of these projects, the existing electricity deficit may not be fully eliminated; however, we will significantly move forward in the direction of reducing it," President Zhaparov noted.

He also said that over the past five years, around 50 small and medium-sized hydropower plants have been built in the country. Currently, approximately 50 HPPs are under construction. In addition, projects to construct solar and wind power plants are being implemented.

"Without the development of the electric power sector, it is impossible to ensure the sustainable development of the country. Neither industrial enterprises nor social facilities can operate without a reliable electricity supply," the Kyrgyz President emphasized.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s accelerated development of hydropower capacity reflects the country’s efforts to address a growing electricity deficit and strengthen long-term energy security. With industrial activity expanding and new enterprises requiring stable electricity supplies, increasing domestic generation capacity is becoming a strategic priority.

The construction of around 50 new hydropower plants, alongside solar and wind energy projects, could significantly contribute to diversifying the country’s energy sector. While hydropower remains the backbone of Kyrgyzstan’s electricity system, renewable energy projects may help improve supply stability and reduce pressure on existing generation facilities.

Kyrgyzstan is implementing several projects aimed at developing tourism infrastructure and supporting regional economic growth, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurdan Oruntaev told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan named new ambassadors to Qatar, Hungary, and Kyrgyzstan.