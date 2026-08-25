Honoring Taigan: Kyrgyzstan drops new World Nomad Games commemorative coin

Issued as part of the World Nomad Games series, the coin celebrates the upcoming event and is designed to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people.

“Taigan Zharysh” – the traditional Kyrgyz hunting dog race – is an ancient nomadic tradition historically featured at major folk festivals. The sport remains highly popular today and is an official event in the World Nomad Games program.

Photo credit: Kabar

The National Bank confirmed that the “Taigan Zharysh” collectible coin holds official status as legal tender with the Kyrgyz Republic.

Each coin is protected in an acrylic capsule and presented in a dedicated display case, accompanied by an official certificate of authenticity.

The coins are available for purchase at 8,900 KGS ($101) and can be bought directly at the cash desks of the National Bank’s regional branches. Sales are open on weekdays from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan had announced it is expecting over 100,000 visitors for the 2026 World Nomad Games.