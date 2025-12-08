EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kyrgyzstan reports surge in flu cases, imposes quarantine at schools

    13:15, 8 December 2025

    214 kindergartens were closed for temporary quarantine and 207 schools in Kyrgyzstan moved to online learning due to the rise in flu and ARVI cases, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports quoting the Kyrgyz Enlightenment Ministry.

    Kyrgyzstan reports surge in flu cases, imposes quarantine at schools
    Photo credit: freepik

    According to the resolution of the disease prevention and state and sanitary control department of the Kyrgyz Healthcare Ministry, the educational process switched to online schooling. Schools only need to notify the Enlightenment Ministry about the switch to distance learning.

    Currently, enhanced disease prevention measures are being carried out in educational institutions.

    207 schools have moved classes online, while 214 kindergartens are under quarantine across the country.

    It was written before, health officials say H3N2 flu strain ‘dominant’ in Kazakhstan.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Healthcare Schools
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All