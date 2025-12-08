Kyrgyzstan reports surge in flu cases, imposes quarantine at schools

According to the resolution of the disease prevention and state and sanitary control department of the Kyrgyz Healthcare Ministry, the educational process switched to online schooling. Schools only need to notify the Enlightenment Ministry about the switch to distance learning.

Currently, enhanced disease prevention measures are being carried out in educational institutions.

207 schools have moved classes online, while 214 kindergartens are under quarantine across the country.

