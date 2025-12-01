Health officials say H3N2 flu strain ‘dominant’ in Kazakhstan

The Kazakh Health Ministry’s Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee said on Monday cases of seasonal A (H3N2) influenza occurred in almost all regions, except for Ulytau region. Children under 14 represented 58% of the confirmed cases (1,039), and pregnant women – 8.6% (155), the Committee added.

The Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee recommends avoiding social gatherings, wearing masks, if necessary, being outdoors, taking vitamins and having a balanced diet to protect from infection risks.

As part of flu vaccination campaign to prevent further spreading of influenza, a total of 2,208,989 people received vaccines nationwide. The WHO announced inclusion of strains type А (H1N1pdm09), type А (H3N2) и type B/Victoria in seasonal flu vaccine shots.

Preiously, Qazinform News Agency reported record numbers of children and adults are receiving attention deficit hyperactivity disorder diagnoses in high income countries, led by the U.S. and the UK, sparking debate over the causes and the response.