Kyrgyzstan reports record vegetable harvest in 2025

According to him, 15 protocols have been signed with China on export routes, and three more new protocols are planned.

In addition, 17 types of products are exported without protocols.

"462 enterprises work with EAEU countries." As part of the ministry's work, Kyrgyzstan received permission to export honey to the European Union. Agricultural output in 2025 amounted to 459 billion soms, which is 62.9 million soms more compared to the previous period. The processing industry produced goods worth 104 billion soms, up by 16 billion soms," the minister said.

Torobaev highlighted record harvests in several districts: 120 tons of tomatoes per hectare in Jayil, 113 tons of onions in Leilek, 120 tons of peppers in Manas, and 30-35 tons of potatoes in Kochkor.

Earlier, it was reported that the European Commission endorsed Kyrgyzstan’s export plan for honey, adding it to the official list of products permitted under the EU’s technical regulations.