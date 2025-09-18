Kyrgyzstan renames its Jalal-Abad city to Manas
09:31, 18 September 2025
President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on renaming the city of Jalal-Abad to Manas, Kabar reports.
The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on September 10, 2025.
The purpose of the law is to strengthen national ideology and name the city of Jalal-Abad after the great Manas – a national hero and defender of the Kyrgyz people from various invasions.
In this regard, the Law provides for the renaming of the city of Jalal-Abad in the Jalal-Abad region of the Kyrgyz Republic to the city of Manas in the Jalal-Abad region of the Kyrgyz Republic.
The Law shall enter into force ten days after its official publication.
As written before, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan launched a new air route.