    Kyrgyzstan renames its Jalal-Abad city to Manas

    09:31, 18 September 2025

    President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on renaming the city of Jalal-Abad to Manas, Kabar reports. 

    Photo credit: Kabar

    The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on September 10, 2025.

    The purpose of the law is to strengthen national ideology and name the city of Jalal-Abad after the great Manas – a national hero and defender of the Kyrgyz people from various invasions.

    In this regard, the Law provides for the renaming of the city of Jalal-Abad in the Jalal-Abad region of the Kyrgyz Republic to the city of Manas in the Jalal-Abad region of the Kyrgyz Republic.

    The Law shall enter into force ten days after its official publication.

    As written before, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan launched a new air route.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
