Kyrgyzstan renames its Jalal-Abad city to Manas

The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on September 10, 2025.

The purpose of the law is to strengthen national ideology and name the city of Jalal-Abad after the great Manas – a national hero and defender of the Kyrgyz people from various invasions.

In this regard, the Law provides for the renaming of the city of Jalal-Abad in the Jalal-Abad region of the Kyrgyz Republic to the city of Manas in the Jalal-Abad region of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Law shall enter into force ten days after its official publication.

