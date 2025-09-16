Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan launch new air route

According to the State Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic, the route was developed to meet modern ICAO requirements and the RNAV-5 navigation specification, ensuring the safety and efficiency of flights in mountainous terrain.

"The new route revives a historical flight path that existed in the 1970s and will pass near the 'Karkyra-Avtodorozhny' border checkpoints," the agency stated. "Before its launch, we performed a joint ground check and flight validation using a Beechcraft King Air 360 aircraft, which confirmed that the route complies with international standards."

As earlier reported, the Kazakh Transport Ministry seeks to launch 19 new air routes to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East in 2025.