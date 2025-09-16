EN
    Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan launch new air route

    13:12, 16 September 2025

    KazAeroNavigatsiya RSE and KyrgyzAeroNavigatsia RE signed an agreement opening a new air route between Almaty and Karakol, via Santash Pass, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    New air rout agreement
    Photo credit: State Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic

    According to the State Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic, the route was developed to meet modern ICAO requirements and the RNAV-5 navigation specification, ensuring the safety and efficiency of flights in mountainous terrain.

    "The new route revives a historical flight path that existed in the 1970s and will pass near the 'Karkyra-Avtodorozhny' border checkpoints," the agency stated. "Before its launch, we performed a joint ground check and flight validation using a Beechcraft King Air 360 aircraft, which confirmed that the route complies with international standards."

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh Transport Ministry seeks to launch 19 new air routes to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East in 2025.

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Aircraft Civil aviation Central Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
