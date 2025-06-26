Kyrgyzstan registers over 8,000 measles cases

Most often, young children get sick. Among all those who fell ill with measles, the largest cases occur in children under 1 year old (30%) and from 1 to 4 years old (38%). ‎‎7,724 people (94%) were unvaccinated, including:

‎• 2,502 people (30%) were not vaccinated due to age,

‎• 3,621 people (44%) refused vaccination,

‎• 688 people (8%) had a medical exemption,

‎• 152 people (2%) were not vaccinated due to migration,

‎• 761 people (9%) had unknown vaccination status.

‎‎487 people (6%) were vaccinated, of which:

‎• 274 people (3%) received 1 dose of the vaccine,

‎• 213 people (3%) received 2 doses.

‎‎The number of cases in June decreased compared to previous months. From June 1 to June 17, 2025, 365 cases of measles were registered in the republic, with almost half of them (182 cases) occurring in Bishkek.

As of May 20 of this year, 6,858 measles cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic said.