Almost 7,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

According to their data, the highest rates of measles were recorded in four regions: the city of Bishkek, Osh and the Chui and Talas regions.

‎‎This is due to low vaccination coverage and the presence of stationary foci that facilitate the transmission of infection.

‎‎Bishkek is the leader in terms of measles incidence, with 350.0 cases registered per 100 thousand people, which significantly exceeds the rates in other regions.

As earlier reported, the EU provides funding to mitigate the impact of measles in Kyrgyzstan.