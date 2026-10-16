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    Kyrgyz CEC accredits 81 media outlets ahead of 2027 presidential elections

    18:35, 16 October 2026

    In the lead-up to the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan, scheduled for January 27, 2027, the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda has accredited 81 media outlets to participate in the coverage of the election campaign, Kabar reported.

    Kyrgyz CEC accredits 81 media outlets ahead of 2027 presidential elections
    Photo credit: Kabar

    According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), the 81 accredited media outlets consist of 19 print publications, 22 television and radio organizations, 13 radio stations, and 27 online media outlets.

    Accredited media outlets and online publications are required to ensure accurate and objective coverage of the candidates' election campaigns, in accordance with the country's legislation.

    Earlier, it was reported that the nomination of candidates began for Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election.

    Kyrgyzstan Elections Central Asia World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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