Kyrgyz CEC accredits 81 media outlets ahead of 2027 presidential elections
18:35, 16 October 2026
In the lead-up to the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan, scheduled for January 27, 2027, the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda has accredited 81 media outlets to participate in the coverage of the election campaign, Kabar reported.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), the 81 accredited media outlets consist of 19 print publications, 22 television and radio organizations, 13 radio stations, and 27 online media outlets.
Accredited media outlets and online publications are required to ensure accurate and objective coverage of the candidates' election campaigns, in accordance with the country's legislation.
Earlier, it was reported that the nomination of candidates began for Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election.