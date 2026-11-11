Kyrgyzstan records growth in all four main industrial sectors in 2025

Water supply, waste treatment, and recycling posted the highest growth rate among the groups, expanding by 23.1% year-on-year.

Mining output increased by 14.2%, while production in electricity, gas, and steam supply expanded by 11.2%. Manufacturing, which accounts for 79.4% of total industrial output, rose by 9.8%, slightly below the 10.6% growth rate of the industrial sector as a whole.

However, the upward trend was not observed across every manufacturing activity. Production of electrical equipment declined by 33.9% compared to 2024, machinery and equipment production decreased by 40.7%, and output of computers, electronic, and optical equipment fell by 66.2%, marking the steepest drop among reported activities.

In practical terms, the 2025 output of computers and electronic equipment was only about one third of the previous year’s level.

Electrical equipment production stood at roughly two-thirds of the 2024 level, and machinery and equipment production at around 59%. The figures show that growth in 2025 was broad-based across main industrial groups, although declines in engineering and electronics contrast with the overall positive dynamics.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan had enacted mandatory salary indexation tied to inflation.