    Kazakhstan to boost annual gas transit through Uzbekistan to 8.4bln m³

    14:43, 15 December 2025

    The Ministry of Energy has announced plans to increase the volume of gas transit through the territory of Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    As it was reported, QazaqGaz and Uztransgaz signed a contract for gas transit through Uzbekistan.

    Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov clarified that this concerns the transit of Russian gas.

    “This is the transit of Russian gas. Overall, we are considering the issue of increasing transit volumes to 8.4 billion cubic meters per year,” he said.

    In 2024, QazaqGaz and Gazprom signed agreements on the transportation of Russian gas to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan through the territory of Kazakhstan until the end of 2040.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
