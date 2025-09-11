Kyrgyzstan receives medical equipment from Japan worth over $7 mln

According to Kabar, the delivery amounted to 999 million Japanese yen (about 7.5 million US dollars). The equipment was transferred within the framework of the Japanese government's gratuitous aid program with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkin Checheibaev, Ambassador of Japan to the Kyrgyz Republic Goda Hideki, deputy of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, the head of the friendship group with Japan Talaaibek Masabirov and the permanent representative of JICA in the Kyrgyz Republic Nishigata Kotaro.

Erkin Checheibaev expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan and JICA for their consistent support of the Kyrgyz healthcare system. "The supplied equipment will enhance the diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable diseases and increase the availability of quality medical care for residents of the Chui region," the minister noted.

It is known that the initiative is aimed at strengthening the system of diagnostics and treatment of non-communicable diseases by equipping 10 healthcare organizations with the necessary equipment, where there is a high demand for public services. The implementation of the project will contribute to improving the quality of medical care throughout the country.

