Kyrgyzstan ratifies China-Central Asia Treaty on eternal good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation

The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on September 24, 2025.

The law is aimed at implementing internal state procedures for the entry into force of the Treaty on Eternal Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and China.

As it was reported, the Treaty on eternal good-neighborliness, friendship, and cooperation between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and China was signed following the II Central Asia-China Summit held on June 17, 2025. The Astana Declaration was also adopted at the event.