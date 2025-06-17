II Central Asia-China Summit adopts Astana Declaration
18:41, 17 June 2025
The second Central Asia-China Summit on June 17, 2025, adopted the Astana Declaration, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Treaty on external good-neighborliness and cooperation between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and China was also signed following the Summit in Astana.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is drafting an agreement on cooperation with China in nuclear energy.
As reported earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the key areas of Central Asia-China partnership in his speech at the second Central Asia – China Summit in the Kazakh capital Astana.