II Central Asia-China Summit adopts Astana Declaration

The Treaty on external good-neighborliness and cooperation between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and China was also signed following the Summit in Astana.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is drafting an agreement on cooperation with China in nuclear energy.

As reported earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the key areas of Central Asia-China partnership in his speech at the second Central Asia – China Summit in the Kazakh capital Astana.