    II Central Asia-China Summit adopts Astana Declaration

    18:41, 17 June 2025

    The second Central Asia-China Summit on June 17, 2025, adopted the Astana Declaration, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Treaty on external good-neighborliness and cooperation between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and China was also signed following the Summit in Astana.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is drafting an agreement on cooperation with China in nuclear energy. 

    As reported earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the key areas of Central Asia-China partnership in his speech at the second Central Asia – China Summit in the Kazakh capital Astana. 

     

