Kyrgyzstan ratifies Border Junction Treaty with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic on June 25, 2025.

The purpose of the law is to implement domestic procedures in accordance with the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic "On International Treaties of the Kyrgyz Republic" and "On the Regulations of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic".

Thus, the law proposes to ratify the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the junction point of the state borders of the three states, signed on March 31, 2025 in the city of Khujand.

