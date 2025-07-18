EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kyrgyzstan ratifies Border Junction Treaty with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

    16:27, 18 July 2025

    President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On Ratification of the Treaty between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on the Junction Point of the State Borders of the Three States, signed on March 31, 2025 in the city of Khujand", Kabar reports.

    Treaty between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on junction of borders ratified
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic on June 25, 2025.

    The purpose of the law is to implement domestic procedures in accordance with the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic "On International Treaties of the Kyrgyz Republic" and "On the Regulations of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic".

    Thus, the law proposes to ratify the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the junction point of the state borders of the three states, signed on March 31, 2025 in the city of Khujand.

    Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyzstan remains one of leading importers of cars from South Korea.

     

    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Uzbekistan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All