Kyrgyzstan remains one of leading importers of cars from South Korea

In June of this year, car supplies from South Korea to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $227.5 million. This allowed the republic to take fifth place among all importing countries, behind only such large markets as the United States ($2.7 billion), Canada ($518.8 million), Great Britain ($268.3 million) and Australia ($229.9 million). Such data are cited by the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Kyrgyzstan has been among the largest buyers of cars from South Korea over the past 6 months. In March, for example, the republic was in fourth place, ahead of Great Britain in purchases.

