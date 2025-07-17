Kyrgyzstan remains one of leading importers of cars from South Korea
According to data published by the Korean statistical service, in June of this year, Kyrgyzstan again entered the ranks of leaders in importing cars from South Korea, Kabar reports.
In June of this year, car supplies from South Korea to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $227.5 million. This allowed the republic to take fifth place among all importing countries, behind only such large markets as the United States ($2.7 billion), Canada ($518.8 million), Great Britain ($268.3 million) and Australia ($229.9 million). Such data are cited by the Russian newspaper Kommersant.
Kyrgyzstan has been among the largest buyers of cars from South Korea over the past 6 months. In March, for example, the republic was in fourth place, ahead of Great Britain in purchases.
Earlier, it was reported that China is set to resume imports of the Japanese beef after a 24-year hiatus.