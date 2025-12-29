Kyrgyzstan ranks 22nd globally for PPP development

According to him, the total investment portfolio of PPP projects currently amounts to 434 billion soms (nearly $5 billion) and includes 90 projects. The investment volume has increased 21.7% year over year, demonstrating growing interest from both domestic and foreign investors.

Ravshanbek Sabirov noted that Kyrgyzstan's improved position in international rankings was made possible by consistent government policies aimed at developing the investment climate, improving legislation, and creating a favorable business environment. Specifically, investment project support procedures were optimized, investor protection measures were strengthened, and public-private partnership mechanisms were expanded.

– Today, the country has created all the necessary conditions for investors. As a result, Kyrgyzstan has risen from 68th to 22nd place in the relevant international ranking, he said.

Earlier, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said the country plans to repay its external debt by 2035.