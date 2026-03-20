Kazakhstan extends Healthcare Development Concept to 2029

The decree as of March 11, 2026, extended the concept implementation until 2029.

The updated concept takes into account existing challenges in the healthcare system as well as international best practices. It outlines a vision for building a sustainable and efficient healthcare system.

Key priorities include balancing accessibility and quality of medical services, integrated healthcare management development, introduction of a patient-centered model of care, and expansion of digitalization in the sector.

The plan also provides for the development of medical science, strengthening of human resources, modernization of infrastructure, and boosting of the pharmaceutical industry.

It will focus on areas such as next-generation primary healthcare, improved access to medical services, resilience of the healthcare system, personalized medicine, and better financing mechanisms.

Among the core principles are equal access to healthcare, prioritizing prevention and health preservation, transparency in management, data-driven decision-making, and readiness to respond to public health crises.

Besides, a detailed action plan was approved. By 2029, average life expectancy in Kazakhstan is expected to reach 77 years, while premature mortality from major noncommunicable diseases will be reduced.

The decree came into effect upon signing.

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova to discuss the current state and development prospects in the healthcare system.