Kyrgyzstan proposes new permanent seats on UN Security Council

In his address, Zhaparov noted that since the establishment of the United Nations in 1945, member states and UN leaders have repeatedly sought systemic reforms, including expanding the Security Council and modernizing mechanisms for global governance, peacekeeping and human rights protection.

According to the Kyrgyz president, these initiatives remain the subject of active international discussions. However, despite years of efforts and negotiations, the UN’s institutional structure continues to face various challenges.

Zhaparov said expanding the Security Council should be a key element of the reform expected by the international community.

I believe it would be fair to grant the African continent, whose population exceeds one billion people, two permanent seats, and Latin America one permanent seat, he said.

The Kyrgyz president also called for consideration of requests from several developed countries that have expressed an interest in joining the Security Council as permanent members, arguing that the international landscape has changed.

Earlier, it was reported Kyrgyzstan was elected for the first time as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the 2027-2028 term.