Five countries elected non-permanent members to UN Security Council

The vote marks a historic milestone for Kyrgyzstan, which will serve on the Council for the first time. The newly elected members will take over from Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia on January 1, 2027, and their term will run until December 31, 2028.

Seven countries competed for the five available seats this year. Austria, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe secured their places in the first round of voting. Kyrgyzstan won its seat after three additional rounds, defeating the Philippines in a contested race.

The Security Council is composed of 15 members: five permanent - Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States - and 10 non‑permanent. Seats are distributed by geographic region, with five replaced annually. The five newly elected members represent the African, Asia‑Pacific, Latin American and Caribbean, and Western European and other groups. The Eastern European group is not contesting this year, as Latvia currently holds that seat until 2027.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kyrgyzstan had applied for its first-ever seat on the United Nations Security Council.

It was also reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sadyr Japarov and the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan on the country’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term