Kyrgyzstan proposes Global Center for Mountain Sustainability

The sides debated preservation of mountain ecosystems, glaciers, and biodiversity, impact of climate change on Central Asia.

Kyrgyzstan shared its plans for the Second Global Mountain Summit “Bishkek+25” and proposed to establish a Global Center for the Sustainability of Mountain Regions.

They also discussed the creation of a scientific hub for mountain research and branding of mountain products to support local economies and local communities through handicrafts, agro-tourism, and eco-tourism.

Besides, they focused on expanding collaboration on early warning systems and natural disaster prevention and strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation within global platforms.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan raised concerns about the preservation of glaciers.