Rome Water Dialogue 2025: Kyrgyzstan raises concerns about glaciers preservation

As reported by the department, the forum is being held at the headquarters of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome.

Bakyt Torobaev noted that water is a strategic and invaluable natural resource that ensures socio-economic development, food and energy security, as well as ecosystems and population health.

Water is the basis of life, health and sustainable development of nations. Today, one of the most pressing issues in Central Asia is the conservation and rational use of water resources in connection with climate change, Torobaev said. The minister drew the attention of the forum participants to the fact that global climate change and population growth are intensifying water shortages. According to him, by 2050, half of the world's population may face water shortages, which poses a serious threat to food security.

In his speech, he paid special attention to the preservation of glaciers in Kyrgyzstan. These glaciers feed the largest rivers in the region and provide water to neighboring countries - Kazakhstan, China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In this context, Bakyt Torobaev noted the importance of President Sadyr Japarov's Green Heritage national program. The program is aimed at protecting mountains, glaciers and rivers.

The minister also expressed concern about the decline in the level of Issyk-Kul. According to him, the lake is of regional importance and performs an important function in ensuring climate balance. Like the tragic fate of the Aral Sea, the loss of natural resources can lead to irreversible consequences. Water security is not only an environmental issue, but also a national and global sustainable development issue, the minister emphasized.

According to him, about 10 million people in Central Asia do not have access to clean drinking water. 80 percent of the region's water infrastructure is outdated, and water losses amount to 55 percent. The minister said that Kyrgyzstan needs 1.2 billion US dollars to solve the drinking water problem in 960 villages. If the necessary funds are not invested today, restoring the lost potential tomorrow will cost three times as much. It is time to pay attention to water, just like oil and gas, said Torobaev.

In conclusion, the minister thanked FAO for its support in implementing joint projects in Kyrgyzstan. According to him, active cooperation has led to the introduction of advanced technologies, strengthened food security, and contributed to the development of rural communities. We are deeply grateful to FAO for its constant support, openness to dialogue, and commitment to the sustainable development of our agro-industrial complex, Torobaev added.

