Kyrgyzstan proposes considering direct flights to and from US

The meeting took place on September 19 at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City. In addition to air travel, the parties discussed cooperation in tourism, education, finance, and the mining industry.

At the meeting, Zhaparov also highlighted the potential for developing business ties between Kyrgyzstan and American companies.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox expressed interest in continuing to develop win-win cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan’s economy expanded 11% in January-August 2026.