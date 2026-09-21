EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kyrgyzstan proposes considering direct flights to and from US

    02:35, 21 September 2026

    During a meeting with Utah state officials, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov proposed exploring the establishment of direct air links between Kyrgyzstan and the United States, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    aircraft
    Photo source: Kabar

    The meeting took place on September 19 at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City. In addition to air travel, the parties discussed cooperation in tourism, education, finance, and the mining industry.

    At the meeting, Zhaparov also highlighted the potential for developing business ties between Kyrgyzstan and American companies.

    Utah Governor Spencer Cox expressed interest in continuing to develop win-win cooperation.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan’s economy expanded 11% in January-August 2026.

    World News Tourism Passenger transportation Flights Civil aviation Central Asia Kyrgyzstan USA
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All