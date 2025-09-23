Kyrgyzstan presents investment potential at Eurasian Economic Forum in Xi'an

According to the ministry, during his speech at the forum's opening ceremony, Sultan Akhmatov spoke about the features of the "National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030," which was signed by President Sadyr Zhaparov.

He noted that the Kyrgyz Republic possesses unique transit, logistics, and investment potential, and its strategic location in the center of the Eurasian continent provides access to vast markets. Kyrgyzstan's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union and the World Trade Organization, along with preferential trade regimes such as the European Union's GSP+ for 6,200 goods and the United States' GSP for 3,500 goods, make the country an attractive base for production and export.

Furthermore, special attention was paid to state support measures for investment, represented by a liberal investment regime that allows investors access to virtually all sectors of the economy.

As written before, Kyrgyzstan supports creation of Turkic Investment Fund.