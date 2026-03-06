Kyrgyzstan powers ahead with smart energy revolution

According to the Ministry of Energy, 2026 is expected to mark a turning point for the national power industry as authorities accelerate the transition towards intelligent energy infrastructure and sustainable electricity generation. The reforms are designed to improve reliability, reduce technical losses and open new opportunities for industrial development and regional tourism.



A key element of the programme is the construction of the 220-kilovolt Isanova substation in the Osh region in southern Kyrgyzstan. With a capacity of two 200-megavolt-ampere transformers, the facility will help integrate additional renewable energy sources into the grid while reducing dependence on ageing transmission lines in the region.



At the same time, the country is implementing an extensive digital transformation of its electricity networks. The initiative includes the installation of smart meters, modernisation of transformers and grid equipment, and the introduction of automated supervisory control and data acquisition systems (SCADA). These technologies are expected to enhance monitoring capabilities, improve operational efficiency and allow energy providers to better predict and manage demand across the network.



Another major focus is the development of human capital for the future energy sector. A new advanced training centre is being built under the Zero Energy Building (ZEB) concept. The facility will incorporate a solar power plant, energy storage technologies and modern simulators for relay protection systems, enabling engineers and technicians to gain hands-on experience with next-generation energy infrastructure.



Officials say the centre will play a crucial role in preparing specialists capable of operating sophisticated digital power systems and supporting the country’s long-term technological progress.



