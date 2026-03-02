Charging ahead: Kyrgyzstan sees record EV growth in 2025

According to Akchabar, it is specified that 9,870 electric cars were registered in the past year alone, which is almost a threefold increase. And although their share in the total number is small (0.8 per cent of the car fleet), the growth rate indicates the formation of a new market segment.



The infrastructure is also changing. More than 100 electric charging stations have been installed in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, which are necessary for the further growth of electric transport. In addition, the launch of a green taxi project in Bishkek is being discussed in conjunction with the National Investment Fund. The idea is to create the first environmentally friendly urban car fleet.



Experts note that the car market is gradually shifting towards newer, more modern and less environmentally harmful models. The share of cars less than five years old in the country has grown from 1.5 per cent in 2024 to 4.5 per cent in 2025.



Earlier, it was reported that Norway had hit record as electric vehicles captured 95.9% of 2025 new car market.