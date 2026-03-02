Charging ahead: Kyrgyzstan sees record EV growth in 2025
The alternative technology segment of the Kyrgyzstan automotive market is developing more actively than others: by the end of 2025, the number of electric vehicles in the country reached 15,278 (in 2022, there were only 1,113), TV BRICS reports.
According to Akchabar, it is specified that 9,870 electric cars were registered in the past year alone, which is almost a threefold increase. And although their share in the total number is small (0.8 per cent of the car fleet), the growth rate indicates the formation of a new market segment.
The infrastructure is also changing. More than 100 electric charging stations have been installed in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, which are necessary for the further growth of electric transport. In addition, the launch of a green taxi project in Bishkek is being discussed in conjunction with the National Investment Fund. The idea is to create the first environmentally friendly urban car fleet.
Experts note that the car market is gradually shifting towards newer, more modern and less environmentally harmful models. The share of cars less than five years old in the country has grown from 1.5 per cent in 2024 to 4.5 per cent in 2025.
