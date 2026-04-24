Kyrgyzstan, PowerChina explore joint green investment projects

The topic was addressed during a meeting between Director of the National Agency for Investments Ravshanbek Sabirov, representatives of Power Construction Corporation of China, and the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the Jalal-Abad region.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of energy infrastructure, the construction of hydropower facilities, as well as projects in the field of renewable energy.

"Kyrgyzstan is consistently strengthening its partnerships with international investors and creating favorable conditions for the implementation of strategically important projects. Cooperation with major companies such as PowerChina opens up new opportunities for the development of energy infrastructure, the introduction of innovative solutions, and ensuring sustainable economic growth," Ravshanbek Sabirov said.

Particular attention was paid to attracting investment, introducing modern technologies, and improving the efficiency of energy resource utilization. The Kyrgyz side reaffirmed its readiness to provide comprehensive support to investors at all stages of project implementation.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further develop potential projects and strengthen bilateral investment cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan had transported over 660 million passengers and over 60 million tons of cargo by the end of 2025.