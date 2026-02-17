Kyrgyzstan posts 9% on-year growth in GDP in January
The Kyrgyz National Statistics Committee said Tuesday preliminary estimates show the volume of gross domestic product (GDP) was 125.7 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan in January this year, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.
This figure represents a 9% growth compared to January 2025, the data shows.
The rise of industrial output was fueled by increases in production in a number of sectors compared to January of the previous year. Namely, manufacture of wood and paper products, as well as printing activities, saw a 1.8-fold increase, while that of rubber and plastic products, construction materials rose 1.7-fold.
Additionally, chemical industry posted a 38.9% rise in output, whilst production of vehicles was up 36.1%, and refined petroleum products - 21.1%.
According to the data, the country also reported a 13.6% growth in food manufacturing (including beverages and tobacco products), an 8.9% rise in the pharmaceutical industry, and a 6% increase in production of base metals.
Kyrgyzstan’s mining surged by 37.7 percent, the data revealed.
