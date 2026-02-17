Kyrgyzstan posts 9% on-year growth in GDP in January

This figure represents a 9% growth compared to January 2025, the data shows.

The rise of industrial output was fueled by increases in production in a number of sectors compared to January of the previous year. Namely, manufacture of wood and paper products, as well as printing activities, saw a 1.8-fold increase, while that of rubber and plastic products, construction materials rose 1.7-fold.

Additionally, chemical industry posted a 38.9% rise in output, whilst production of vehicles was up 36.1%, and refined petroleum products - 21.1%.

According to the data, the country also reported a 13.6% growth in food manufacturing (including beverages and tobacco products), an 8.9% rise in the pharmaceutical industry, and a 6% increase in production of base metals.

Kyrgyzstan’s mining surged by 37.7 percent, the data revealed.

