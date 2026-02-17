Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents hail ties in phone talk

The Kazakh president stressed positive dynamics in ties with Kyrgyzstan, which are being promoted by political dialogue, active interaction among both governments and business circles.

The leaders of the two fraternal nations hailed the high-level cooperation in trade-economic, transport-logistics, and water-energy sectors, reiterating their commitment to enhancing interstate ties in a spirit of friendship, strategic partnership and alliance.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed Sadyr Zhaparov on the ongoing constitutional reform in Kazakhstan, which is set to lay the foundation for the country’s steady progress. On his part, the Kyrgyz president voiced his support for the large-scale transformations in Kazakhstan.

During the talk, both leaders expressed their shared views on issues of regional cooperation.

The Kazakh president wished Kyrgyzstan success in hosting international events such as the SCO summit as well as the World Nomad Games in Bishkek.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he welcomes Sadyr Zhamaprov’s decisions aimed at maintaining social unity and strengthening Kyrgyz statehood.

