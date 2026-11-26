The State Agency for Tourism Development, Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC and national carrier Osman Airlines signed a memorandum of cooperation on Thursday. Agency head Eduard Kubatov described the agreement as a historic step forward for the country's tourism sector.

Under the memorandum, the partners will work together to develop new air routes and strengthen Kyrgyzstan's civil aviation network. Kubatov said the first phase of the initiative will focus on launching the Milan–Bishkek–Milan route, while future plans include flights to Tokyo and Singapore.

He noted that expanding international air links is essential for tourism growth, as improved connectivity makes it easier for travelers to reach the country.

Kubatov added that Airports of Kyrgyzstan and Osman Airlines are also developing additional routes to Europe. The expansion will be supported by the arrival of new aircraft, with the first deliveries expected in the middle of the year and the remaining planes scheduled to arrive by year-end.

As written before, Kyrgyzstan and Bulgaria discussed on Tuesday expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as the possibility of establishing direct flights between the two countries.